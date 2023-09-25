13abc Marketplace
8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the...
The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

