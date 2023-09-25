13abc Marketplace
9/24: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Cloudy, cooler, and rainy this week. Sunny and warmer next weekend.
9/24: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows around 60 and a brief shower possible overnight. MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler with highs around 70 and a few light showers around. MONDAY NIGHT: A shower or two with lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers and highs in the low 70s. EXTENDED: Periods of rain are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. There may also be some thunder and downpours on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Some rain will linger from Wednesday night into Thursday. Otherwise, some peaks of sunshine Thursday with highs near 70. Partly sunny Friday and drying out with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny both days next weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday, near 80 on Sunday.

