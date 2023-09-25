9/25: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Showers have been making their way inland with the northeasterly lake breeze. Temperatures struggle to hit the 70s for places across the area. It’ll be mostly cloudy overnight into tomorrow, when we see temperatures warm up a bit in the 70s with some peeks of sun. Showers are still likely tomorrow, though primarily west of I-75. The bulk of the rain pushes through the area on Wednesday, in which places could see rainfall up to an inch and a half in locally heavy spots. Temperatures Wednesday remain cools in the 60s.

