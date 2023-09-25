13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville, North Carolina, neighborhood on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - At least one person was hurt after they drove a car through a home in Huntersville on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Lawther Road in the Mirabella Estates neighborhood, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the car went in one end of the house and came out the other.

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off. The car came to a rest against a fire hydrant in the backyard.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital and that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

It is not clear why the car went through the home or if anyone will be charged.

The Huntersville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

In this photo provided by I AM ALS, Dan Tate, right, delivers a printed petition from ALS...
FDA skeptical of experimental ALS treatment pushed by patient advocates
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City