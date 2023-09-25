13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Free COVID-19 tests available for every U.S. household

Playing it safe to keep the community safe.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, Sep. 25, free COVID-19 tests will be available for people in the United States.

Each U.S. household will be eligible for four free tests online. It couldn’t have come at a better time as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Mid-Michigan.

Applying for the free tests takes a matter of minutes, and the tests will be shipped at no cost.

“I think it’s critical because so many people just don’t know what they’ve got,” said James Spalding. “Is it a simple cold, or is it COVID? Because I’d want to know. It makes a difference.”

The free test program was suspended in May, but now that it’s back, Dr. Paul Entler with University of Michigan Health said it can help limit the spread of Covid moving into the fall.

“You know we spend a little bit more time indoors. There are sporting events. School’s back in session. When people are in crowds, we would expect more of these viruses because they’re easily contagious,” said Dr. Entler.

Spalding said he would rather be safe than sorry, and having at-home tests gives him an extra sense of security.

“My sister, in fact, just thought she had a cold, and she took a COVID test, and it was positive. She was about to fly home and spend some time with my mother, and that would not have been a good situation,” said Spalding.

“If you notice any types of symptoms outside your normal allergies, please get tested early,” said Dr. Entler.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at Andrews Air...
Biden joins striking UAW workers in Michigan; White House says he’s first modern president to visit a picket line
Mostly cloudy with isolated showers to the west today. More showers swing in tomorrow.
9/26: Erin's Tuesday Noon Forecast
The four-year, $4 million grant is one of only 65 available nationwide.
Zepf Center to continue as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic after receiving multi-million dollar grant
Toledo Police
Toledo man arrested in stabbing outside community center
Mauriana Elizabeth-Nicole Rocha
Three teens arrested after 120 mph police chase through Oak Harbor, Elmore