Free COVID-19 tests available for every U.S. household

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, Sep. 25, free COVID-19 tests will be available for people in the United States.

Each U.S. household will be eligible for four free tests online. It couldn’t have come at a better time as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Mid-Michigan.

Applying for the free tests takes a matter of minutes, and the tests will be shipped at no cost.

“I think it’s critical because so many people just don’t know what they’ve got,” said James Spalding. “Is it a simple cold, or is it COVID? Because I’d want to know. It makes a difference.”

The free test program was suspended in May, but now that it’s back, Dr. Paul Entler with University of Michigan Health said it can help limit the spread of Covid moving into the fall.

“You know we spend a little bit more time indoors. There are sporting events. School’s back in session. When people are in crowds, we would expect more of these viruses because they’re easily contagious,” said Dr. Entler.

Spalding said he would rather be safe than sorry, and having at-home tests gives him an extra sense of security.

“My sister, in fact, just thought she had a cold, and she took a COVID test, and it was positive. She was about to fly home and spend some time with my mother, and that would not have been a good situation,” said Spalding.

“If you notice any types of symptoms outside your normal allergies, please get tested early,” said Dr. Entler.

