Local Planet Fitness locations offering free access to factory workers this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Planet Fitness announced Monday that their Toledo-area locations will be offering free club access to factory workers this weekend.

From 12 a.m. on Sept. 29 through close of business on Oct. 1, any factory employee from any industry who wishes to exercise can do so for free at any of the six participating locations.

“The support from our local communities is the reason we succeed,” said Bryan Rief, Planet Fitness franchisee and CEO of EPIC Fitness Group. “With all that is going on in our areas, especially Toledo, this is an opportunity for us to give back during these challenging times. Exercise, including walking, jogging, and cycling have been proven to reduce anxiety, depression and negative moods. We hope people will take advantage and stop by Planet Fitness for a little stress relief this weekend.”

According to Planet Fitness, participating locations include Glendale, Laskey, Holland, Maumee, Perrysburg and Sylvania.

Planet Fitness says any factory employee wishing to take advantage of a free workout can show up at any of the participating locations and all they have to do it show a photo I.D. and an employee I.D.

All Planet Fitness locations feature a huge selection of cardio and strength equipment pieces, 30-Minute Circuit training areas and functional training as well as amenities such as full-service locker rooms, tanning, massage chairs and HydroMassage beds.

