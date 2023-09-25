13abc Marketplace
Man indicted for allegedly setting multiple Toledo homes on fire

The grand jury indicted Benjamin Betts, 34, on Sept. 25, 2023, on four counts of Aggravated...
The grand jury indicted Benjamin Betts, 34, on Sept. 25, 2023, on four counts of Aggravated Arson and one charge of Failure to Comply with police.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on several charges for allegedly setting fire to multiple buildings in Toledo in recent weeks.

The grand jury indicted Benjamin Betts, 34, on four counts of Aggravated Arson and one charge of Failure to Comply with police.

Court records allege Betts set fire to a home in the 500 block of Ohio Street on Sept. 15, causing “significant physical harm to the real property of the victim,” a police affidavit read.

Another police affidavit says he set fire to a home in the 2600 block of Chase Street on Sept. 21. Those records did not disclose a possible motive in the fires.

