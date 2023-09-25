Motorcycle rider dies in rural Wood County crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A 70-year-old Bowling Green man died in a crash Sunday at the intersection of Haskins and Bishop in Plain Twp.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Craig Kleine was traveling south on Haskins Road when a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Bowling Green woman pulled out in front of him after failing to yield.

Kleine was flown to St. Vincent where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.