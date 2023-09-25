Passengers on stuck Lake Erie ferry detail experience

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation is underway into what caused a ferry to malfunction, causing it to be stuck on Lake Erie for several hours Saturday evening.

Two passengers who asked 13 Action News to not identify them said when they got on the Good Time I ferry to Kelley’s Island from Marblehead, the waters were rough. However, it wasn’t until the trip home around 4 p.m. that the trouble started.

“There was people basically having panic attacks, scared for their life,” said one passenger, “I was scared for my life.”

Another passenger said it was about 20 minutes into the voyage when they knew something was wrong.

“The ship started circling. We were standing up by the helm and the captain’s quarters and noticed there was no longer a steering wheel on the boat and it was laying on the floor. The captain was walking around, holding his head, so we knew there was some sort of trouble,” said the passenger.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the ferry lost forward propulsion, so it couldn’t move forward.

“There was water coming in from the lower deck. You couldn’t get around or get anywhere. You were getting slung from one side of the boat to the other. The chairs on the upper deck were flying around,” said the passenger.

Both passengers said they received little communication from the crew as others on board began to panic, some even going as far as throwing up.

“The boat company, they had no clue it was going to break down, that’s not supposed to happen and usually it doesn’t happen, but when waters are that rough, we shouldn’t have been on it,” said the passenger.

The passengers tell 13 Action News they hope they never have to endure another experience like this again.

“That was my first time on anything like that and I’m scared to death to ever try again,” said the passenger.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday there were no significant injuries reported. However, the passengers told 13 Action News they did see someone taken on a stretcher once they reached shore.

13 Action News reached out to the Good Times I ferry service for comment and is awaiting a response.

