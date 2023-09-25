Potential government shutdown could impact those receiving SNAP benefits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 75,000 people in Lucas County receive SNAP benefits with less than half being children, but those benefits could be gone soon, making it harder for families to access food.

“Locally we are keeping a close eye on it and there will be alternatives put into place if absolutely necessary,” said Stephanie Stobler, Deputy Director for Client Services Division for Lucas County Job and Family Services

Local food pantries are a current alternative and one is already seeing a spike in clients. Southside Life Station on South Avenue feeds over 1,000 households and the food supply is not enough.

“We were bringing between 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of food. We just brought in 15,000 pounds last week and it’s not going to last the whole month,” said Assistant Director Allecia Shope.

Ending SNAP benefits would mean an influx of people in search of food to their families.

Director Pastor Dan says that if the government shutdown were to occur, the portions in their delivery bags would be smaller.

The SNAP benefit funding is allocated through October. If a government shutdown happens, Lucas County is looking to state and local funding to supplement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.