Secor closed between Laskey and McGregor due to crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A section of Secor south of Laskey will be closed for a large portion of Monday after a crash this morning.

According to Toledo Police, a car traveling north on Secor on the inside lane lost control and hit the curb, then a utility pole.

One man taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Secor will be closed between Laskey and McGregor Lane until repairs to the pole are completed.

