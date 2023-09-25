Secor closed between Laskey and McGregor due to crash
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A section of Secor south of Laskey will be closed for a large portion of Monday after a crash this morning.
According to Toledo Police, a car traveling north on Secor on the inside lane lost control and hit the curb, then a utility pole.
One man taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Secor will be closed between Laskey and McGregor Lane until repairs to the pole are completed.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.