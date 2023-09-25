September 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy through Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers are likely off of Lake Erie today. Light rain is most likely from the metro area into Monroe County. A few showers are possible on Tuesday especially west of I-75. Showers and a few storms are possible on Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Thursday. Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 70s to low 80s.

