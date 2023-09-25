Subway employee finds Lucas County deputy’s gun in restroom

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy could face internal discipline after leaving her service weapon in a public restroom, authorities say.

Officials tell 13 Action News a deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows while she was on duty Monday afternoon. An employee found the weapon and locked the restroom door before alerting authorities.

The deputy went back to get the gun she left behind. LCSO is considering internal discipline for the deputy but it’s unclear what that could entail. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.