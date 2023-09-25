13abc Marketplace
Subway employee finds Lucas County deputy’s gun in restroom

A Lucas County deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows...
A Lucas County deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows while she was on duty on September 25, 2023, officials said.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy could face internal discipline after leaving her service weapon in a public restroom, authorities say.

Officials tell 13 Action News a deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows while she was on duty Monday afternoon. An employee found the weapon and locked the restroom door before alerting authorities.

The deputy went back to get the gun she left behind. LCSO is considering internal discipline for the deputy but it’s unclear what that could entail. Check back for updates as we learn more.

