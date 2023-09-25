TFRD rescues man trapped in bucket truck, hit by tree

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was trapped in a bucket truck that was hit by a portion of a falling tree was rescued Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 3200 block of N. Detroit on Monday. According to a spokesperson for Toledo Fire and Rescue, firefighters’ equipment couldn’t get close enough initially to pull the man out. A city truck from the forestry department was nearby and TFRD crews were able to use that to get him down.

TFRD said it took about an hour to extricate the man who was suspended about 20-25 feet in the air. The man did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation but is stable.

