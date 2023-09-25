13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TFRD rescues man trapped in bucket truck, hit by tree

According to a spokesperson with Toledo Fire and Rescue, it happened in the 3200 block of...
According to a spokesperson with Toledo Fire and Rescue, it happened in the 3200 block of Detroit Avenue on Monday afternoon.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was trapped in a bucket truck that was hit by a portion of a falling tree was rescued Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 3200 block of N. Detroit on Monday. According to a spokesperson for Toledo Fire and Rescue, firefighters’ equipment couldn’t get close enough initially to pull the man out. A city truck from the forestry department was nearby and TFRD crews were able to use that to get him down.

TFRD said it took about an hour to extricate the man who was suspended about 20-25 feet in the air. The man did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation but is stable.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
A Lucas County deputy left her gun in the restroom of the Subway restaurant in Spring Meadows...
Subway employee finds Lucas County deputy’s gun in restroom
The grand jury indicted Benjamin Betts, 34, on Sept. 25, 2023, on four counts of Aggravated...
Man indicted for allegedly setting multiple Toledo homes on fire
Mostly cloudy with some misty lake-effect showers. Temperatures struggle to hit the 70s.
9/25: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast