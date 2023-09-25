Toledo Mini raises money for youth scholarships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Runners of all sorts made their way into Fifth Third Field Sunday morning to run the warning track and cross the finish line of the Toledo Mini Marathon.

Participants of the Toledo Mini could choose to run either a quarter or half-marathon and begin in uptown Maumee. Traveling along the scenic river view, runners of all ages were able to participate in the final event of the “Run the 419 Summer Series” organized by Run Toledo.

The event series ending did not mean it was the end for 11-year-old Ryder Rush who has an impressive goal.

“My goal is to hit 250 lifetime races by the end of this year,” said Rush. “This was 239.”

Other participants, such as the second-place overall runner Matt Folk, say the support was awesome and so was the finish line.

“It was great. Along the course, you’d run into different packs of people who were standing on the side cheering and everything,” said Folk. “Then getting in the stadium was really neat. To hear a crowd and then finish on Fifth Third Field was really cool.”

These various races hosted in the area allow participants to get some fresh air, as well as contribute to a cause.

“Almost every race we do has a cause,” said Clint McCormick, event director “This particular one we’re raising money for the Maumee Chambers Youth Scholarship Fund, trying to help get those kids off to college and along the way.”

The next event will be on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 am benefitting Friends of Wood County Dogs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.