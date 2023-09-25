13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Mini raises money for youth scholarships

Toledo Mini raises money for youth scholarships
By Brenna Nye
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Runners of all sorts made their way into Fifth Third Field Sunday morning to run the warning track and cross the finish line of the Toledo Mini Marathon.

Participants of the Toledo Mini could choose to run either a quarter or half-marathon and begin in uptown Maumee. Traveling along the scenic river view, runners of all ages were able to participate in the final event of the “Run the 419 Summer Series” organized by Run Toledo.

The event series ending did not mean it was the end for 11-year-old Ryder Rush who has an impressive goal.

“My goal is to hit 250 lifetime races by the end of this year,” said Rush. “This was 239.”

Other participants, such as the second-place overall runner Matt Folk, say the support was awesome and so was the finish line.

“It was great. Along the course, you’d run into different packs of people who were standing on the side cheering and everything,” said Folk. “Then getting in the stadium was really neat. To hear a crowd and then finish on Fifth Third Field was really cool.”

These various races hosted in the area allow participants to get some fresh air, as well as contribute to a cause.

“Almost every race we do has a cause,” said Clint McCormick, event director “This particular one we’re raising money for the Maumee Chambers Youth Scholarship Fund, trying to help get those kids off to college and along the way.”

The next event will be on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 am benefitting Friends of Wood County Dogs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Toledo Mini raises money for youth scholarships
Toledo Mini raises money for youth scholarships
Passengers stuck on boat
Passengers on stuck Lake Erie ferry detail experience
Passengers on stuck Lake Erie ferry detail experience
Passengers on stuck Lake Erie ferry detail experience
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue Monday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming