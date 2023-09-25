13abc Marketplace
Woman convicted after police say she assaulted Wendy’s employees in chicken sandwich dispute

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a fast food employee and vandalized a Wendy’s restaurant over a chicken sandwich dispute was convicted on Monday.

Court records show Jalinia Stuart withdrew her previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to Illegal Conveyance of Weapons to Detention, a third-degree felony, on Monday. She was initially also facing a Receiving Stolen Property charge.

Stuart and another suspect, Dominique Ezell, were arrested in May after police say they assaulted and tried to rob the employees of the Wendy’s on Laskey Road in Toledo after cheese was left off the crispy chicken sandwich Stuart ordered. Employees told officers that a disgruntled drive-thru customer, “who did not receive cheese on her crispy chicken sandwich,” entered the restaurant and angrily confronted the employees.

“Without provocation she grabbed two Frosty’s from the counter and threw them at the employees and knocked/threw several items from the register area,” the incident report reads. “Including the cookie display which hit and injured a pregnant female employee.”

Police say Stuart was carrying a minor child at the time. Shortly after, Ezell came in and began throwing items as well, damaging a sales register. Employees were able to remove the two suspects and were taking photos of them and the vehicle when Stuart allegedly grabbed an employee’s hair and pulled her to the ground in order to take the phone.

The phone was retrieved by another employee before the two suspects drove off, but not before Ezell “returned the chicken sandwich w/o cheese by throwing it into the restaurant.”

The TPD report said the incident did result in minor injuries.

Ezell has pleaded not guilty to a vandalism charge from the incident. Stuart’s sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

