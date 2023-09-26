76 union workers also on strike at Stellantis Transport Toledo Terminal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The picket line may be smaller, but the message is the same: Union members are sticking together.

“I go walk the line and see if anybody needs anything. I come every day and help out,” said Jim Rowe, an auditor who has worked at Toledo Jeep more than 39 years. “We all need support. I try to keep morale up. They see people out here helping. You know, I’m part of the Jeep plant and that’s my family. My second family, and we just try to support each other.”

On Day 12 of the UAW Local 12 strike, Jim continues to check on a picket line on Hagman, roughly 5 miles away from the main Jeep plant. Here, drivers and mechanics with the Chrysler Group Transport, Toledo Terminal are also on strike.

“Not too many people know we even exist,” said Tim Jelinger. He’s worked as a driver, picking up parts and bringing them to the Toledo Assembly Complex the past 40 years.

‘We pick up transmissions, engines, hard tops, things to build the Jeeps,” Jelinger explained. “Well, we pick ‘em up in Kokomo, Indiana. That’s where they build some of the engines and some of the transmissions. We pick up hard tops in Carey, Ohio. Engines out of Trenton.”

Now, that 76-person operation is also halted while waiting for a national contract.

