9/26: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Clouds continue to cover the area, though we see a few extra breaks for peeks of sun this afternoon. Temperatures today hit the mid-70s, but a strong easterly breeze is creating a high risk for rip currents on the lake. Tonight is mostly cloudy with few showers trying to swing in to western counties. Tomorrow will be another cloudy day with few isolated showers to start and more organized showers in the evening - temperatures in the upper 60s. Lingering showers are likely through Thursday, though the weekend is looking sunny, dry, and warm.

