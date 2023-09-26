13abc Marketplace
Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash in Ohio

An ambulance was involved in a fatal accident. Authorities said the driver of the Jeep is...
An ambulance was involved in a fatal accident. Authorities said the driver of the Jeep is believed to have been driving under the influence.
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confirmed a patient inside an ambulance was killed early Tuesday after a suspected drunken driver crashed into them on the way to UH Geauga Medical Center.

Both paramedics inside the South Central Ambulance were also seriously injured, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Aaron Belcher.

The 25-year-old paramedic in the back of the ambulance was life-flighted to University Hospitals Main Campus. Shaun Buehner, chief of South Central Ambulance, said the paramedic suffered multiple bone fractures.

The driver of the ambulance was transported to UH Geauga for treatment, said Belcher.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on SR 528 at Chardon Windsor Road.

Belcher said the ambulance was transporting William Maley Jr., 47, of Dorset, and was heading southbound on State Road 528.

The driver of the Jeep was heading eastbound on Chardon Windsor Road and failed to stop a stop sign, said Belcher.

The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch on fire and the ambulance to go off the side of the road and roll several times.

Maley was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 36-year-old Chardon man, was treated for minor injuries at UH Geauga and then transported to the Geauga County Jail.

Troopers said charges are pending, and alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash.

