Anthony Wayne Local Schools is partnering with Neighborhood Bridges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools (AWLS) is finding ways to bring resources to the community. An Ohio non-profit is helping bridge the gap between the classroom and the community.

“If a child is not able to shower or if a child is not able to wake up in the morning and rinse off after a night’s rest. They don’t feel great about themselves and if they don’t feel great about themselves, they’re very self-conscious about, ‘Oh my gosh do I have an odor, do I have a smell do I look disheveled?’ They’re not able to fully attend in the classroom,” AWLS social worker Rebekah Hrcka said.

Neighborhood Bridges was created to fulfill this purpose. AWLS has decided to partner with the nonprofit organization that gives aid to families in need.

“100% of donations goes 100% back into the community,” Hrcka said.

The process is delicate. Several school officials train as advocates- a touchpoint for families to express they have a need.

“We never put any identifying information when we write up what the need is we don’t even put what school it belongs to out to the general public,” Hrcka said.

These donations are given at designated locations. Community coordinators collect those items to deliver to schools.

Neighborhood Bridges is no stranger to northwest Ohio. Sylvania was the first school district to implement this program a few years ago.

“Also know that this is a safe place where they can come to one of our staff members and make a request and we can help fulfill that need for a family,” Mellisa McDonald, Director of Student Support Services/Sylvania Schools said.

This program is open and free to all Ohio school districts.

Advocates will be holding meetings for staff and parent groups on the Neighborhood Bridge program and how they can help.

