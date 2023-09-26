Ballreich acquired by Grippo’s

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Ballreich Snack Foods announced September 25 it was purchased by Cincinnati manufacturer Grippo’s.

In a press release from the company, it said the acquisition “will enable Grippo’s to enhance its productivity, brand portfolio and market reach while adding capacity to the Ballreich plant and jobs to Seneca County.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for all of us associated with Ballreich’s, and a tremendous opportunity for Grippo’s and our community as well,” shared Tom Miller, President of Ballreich Snack Foods. “Like Ballreich in Tiffin, Grippo’s is an institution in Cincinnati and throughout the Ohio River Valley. They needed additonal capacity to grow, and we not only have the physical resources, but also the highly skilled workforce they will require to hit the ground running. Plus, they intend to further ramp up production by bringing in new hires from our community. And significantly, they will continue promoting the Ballreich brand.”

