Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Five United Auto Workers (UAW) strikers in Swartz Creek have been hit by a vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26 five UAW strikers were hit by a car while at the picket line in at the General Motors processing plant in Swartz Creek.

Two of the strikers were treated on scene, while the three others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.(Courtesy Photo)
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.(Courtesy Photo)
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.(Courtesy Photo)

