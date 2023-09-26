Girls wrestling now a varsity sport at Woodmore

ELMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Jan. 13th, 2022 that girls wrestling would officially be a varsity sport under the OHSAA.

Since then, some local schools such as Gibsonburg, Port Clinton and Rossford have created a team. Woodmore is now being added to that list. So, starting this winter, Woodmore High School will have a boys’ wrestling team and a girls’ wrestling team.

Last Thursday, the Woodmore school board unanimously voted to make girls wrestling a varsity sport.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to be part of the wrestling team and be able to be considered a varsity sport,” Stella Strong said.

Strong is a junior at Woodmore and says she’s excited to see her hard work pay off.

“We put in all the effort with the camps and all the open mats that our coaches were part of and I just think that it’s gonna be a good season,” Strong said.

Caydie Buchanan is a senior at Woodmore and says this was a perfect opportunity to try something new.

“I was so excited. Stella and I were holding hands the whole time we were so nervous, but it was really exciting for the board to support us and give us the chance to do it,” Buchanan said.

Steve Ulinski is the varsity boys wrestling head coach at Woodmore. He helped to implement the girls’ program.

“I’ve seen a huge reaction,” Ulinski said. “I’ve seen an even bigger reaction probably from the community knowing that our school board and our administration staff is going to support us running a program.”

The very first OHSAA girls’ wrestling tournament was held this past March. Even though Woodmore missed the first tournament, Ulinski says they’ll be ready for the next one.

“Oh, I know they’ll fight. It’s just if us, the coaches, can prepare them for -- you know it’s a combat sport -- if we can prepare them to be ready for some schools that are going to have a little bit more experience than us, but I think we’re up to the task,” Ulinski said.

Ulinski told 13 Action News there were seven or eight girls that went to summer camps and practiced during open mats, and he anticipates there will be a few more when the team fully gets up and running after putting together a staff, getting team uniforms and setting a schedule.

