Invasive insect that was first spotted in Ohio in 2020 can now be found all over the Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that is native to China. They can now be found all over the state of Ohio and the Toledo area. You can be part of the effort to put a stop to the spread of the so-called destructive plant pest.

We went to a neighborhood in Toledo Tuesday morning and saw spotted lanternflies everywhere. We also met a neighbor who is working to be part of the solution when it comes to invasive insects.

A tree near the intersection of Airline and Detroit is covered in spotted lanternflies. It’s the same story in a lot of places around the area.

Amy Stone is an Extension Educator in Lucas County with The Ohio State University. “We found individual adults that were reported last year, but we’re finding full-blown infestations this year.”

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the spotted lanternfly was first found in America in Pennsylvania nearly a decade ago. It was confirmed in Ohio in 2020. Experts say they likely arrived in America with imported goods and Stone says they continue to spread by hitching rides. “They move around on trains, trucks, and even vehicles. If you are in an area with an infestation, they can jump into or on your car and when you get home, they jump out.”

Pat Harrison started researching the insects after spotting them for the first time a couple of years ago in her Toledo neighborhood.

“This year they are three to four times as bad as last year. And there were a lot last year. They are all over everything this year. I can’t sit on the swing set without one landing in my hair, on my shirt or pants. I smack them onto the ground and squash them,” Harrison said.

And that’s exactly what experts want you to do. The USDA says the insect is a threat to fruit crops and trees. Stone says one of their favorite trees is the one we found them on. It’s another invasive species in Ohio called the tree of heaven.

“They feed on the sugars of the plant and produce an excrement called honeydew. It gets on everything below and becomes sticky. Then mold comes in and you see wasps and hornets because they are attracted to the excrement,” Stone said.

Stone and others from the OSU Lucas County Extension Office are out several times a month trying to learn more about the insect. In addition to asking you to kill spotted lanternflies, they’re also asking you to be on the lookout for their eggs this fall. “This fall and winter we are asking people to scrape away any egg masses they find to help reduce the population that would hatch next spring.”

The lanternflies begin laying their eggs in October. You’re being asked to report any you find to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

