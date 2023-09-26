13abc Marketplace
Islamic Center of Greater Toledo to host 22nd International Festival this weekend

The event will take place on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will take place on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Islamic Center of Great Toledo is holding its 22nd annual International Festival this weekend.

The event will take place on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo located at 25677 Schneider Road in Perrysburg.

ICGT says the festival will feature various ethnicities under one tent as attendees will get to experience foods from different countries, an eclectic shopping bazaar, multicultural vendors and more.

There will also be rides, games and other activities for kids to enjoy.

According to ICGT, an authentic Dabke group will also be in attendance and they will perform the Dabke traditional dance.

For more information, and too see everything the festival has to offer, click here.

