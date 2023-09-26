John Mulaney to perform at Stranahan Theater Nov. 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Comedian John Mulaney announced Tuesday he will be going back on tour solo with a brand new show. The stand up comedy tour kicks off in Kingston, NY, on November 2, and includes a stop at Stranahan Theater November 11.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, September 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The show will be a phone-free experience, with all devices kept in Yondr pouches inside the theater.

