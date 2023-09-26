Law enforcement officials seeing uptick in scam calls

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - County law enforcement officials in Seneca, Hancock, and Wood County are asking residents to be on the lookout for recent scam calls.

Officials say scammers are getting more creative by “spoofing” local sheriff’s office numbers when calling to make it look like it’s an official office number from the sheriff.

“So, a lot of it is coming in from via email and phone calls, and those are two types of contacts that we don’t use at the sheriff’s office,” Hancock County Sheriff Captain Mark Price said.

Captain Price said his department has seen a recent wave of complaints from residents regarding scams.

“We would not contact you via phone or via email and ask you for any type of money, telling you that someone’s in custody,” Price said.

Price says the scam mainly targets the elderly population.

“They respect law enforcement and if they get notified that law enforcement is in need of something they feel like nobody would lie to them and unfortunately, we live in a world where people don’t like to be truthful,” Price said.

If you are on the receiving end of a scam call, Price said the biggest red flag is when the caller is asking for money.

“We don’t accept money orders, we don’t accept gift cards, we would never ask for a gift card in lieu of payment, the payments would come through bond, it would actually be processed through the courts,” Price said.

Price said if the sheriff’s office did need to get in contact with you, it would be made with director contact.

“Be us coming to your property, knocking at your door,” said Price. “Yes, we could call you but most of the time you’re gonna see a gentleman or a lady dressed in the uniform like I’m in today, coming to you to ask you certain questions.”

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn has been hearing the same complaints from county residents about the phone calls.

“Hey, one of your deputies called me, I’m trying to get together a $1,000 dollars, and trying to figure out this gift card thing, and I’m like wow, time out, we never call people up and ask them for money, that’s not something we do,” said Wasylyshyn.

Wasylyshyn also warned, watch how much information you share on your social media accounts.

“They certainly have your name already because they are on Facebook, they very likely can get your address on Facebook and now they have your birth date, month, and year, please look at your profiles,” Wasylyshyn said. “If it’s important for you to let people know when your birth is, just have the month and the date, but don’t have the year.”

