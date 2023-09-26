Maumee Indoor Theater to host Halloween movie series
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theater has announced it will be hosting a Halloween movie series featuring iconic classics, blood-curdling slashers and spooky Halloween hits for all ages to enjoy.
Organizers say as part of the series, two films will be shown every Tuesday in October. A family-friendly Halloween film will be shown at 5:30 p.m. and admission will be free. Then, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a horror feature which will cost $5.
The films that you can expect to see include:
- “Beetlejuice”
- “ET”
- “The Craft”
- “The Lost Boys”
- “The Shining”
According to organizers, there will be a special deal on concessions where if you buy a small or medium popcorn, you can get a small or medium soda for free.
To view the full schedule, click here or visit the Maumee Indoor Theater Facebook Page.
