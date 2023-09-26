13abc Marketplace
Maumee Indoor Theater to host Halloween movie series

Organizers say as part of the series, two films will be shown every Tuesday in October.
Organizers say as part of the series, two films will be shown every Tuesday in October.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theater has announced it will be hosting a Halloween movie series featuring iconic classics, blood-curdling slashers and spooky Halloween hits for all ages to enjoy.

Organizers say as part of the series, two films will be shown every Tuesday in October. A family-friendly Halloween film will be shown at 5:30 p.m. and admission will be free. Then, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a horror feature which will cost $5.

The films that you can expect to see include:

  • “Beetlejuice”
  • “ET”
  • “The Craft”
  • “The Lost Boys”
  • “The Shining”

According to organizers, there will be a special deal on concessions where if you buy a small or medium popcorn, you can get a small or medium soda for free.

To view the full schedule, click here or visit the Maumee Indoor Theater Facebook Page.

