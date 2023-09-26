Maumee Indoor Theater to host Halloween movie series

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theater has announced it will be hosting a Halloween movie series featuring iconic classics, blood-curdling slashers and spooky Halloween hits for all ages to enjoy.

Organizers say as part of the series, two films will be shown every Tuesday in October. A family-friendly Halloween film will be shown at 5:30 p.m. and admission will be free. Then, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a horror feature which will cost $5.

The films that you can expect to see include:

“Beetlejuice”

“ET”

“The Craft”

“The Lost Boys”

“The Shining”

According to organizers, there will be a special deal on concessions where if you buy a small or medium popcorn, you can get a small or medium soda for free.

To view the full schedule, click here or visit the Maumee Indoor Theater Facebook Page.

