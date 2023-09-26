13abc Marketplace
No vote yet on management deal for Toledo’s summer concert series

Officials with the mayor’s office said there is no plan B. If the vote does not go through, next year’s summer concert series could be in danger.
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No vote Tuesday, but more questions now about the promoter currently picked as running Toledo’s summer concert series.

City council held off on approving that deal Tuesday as they wait for things like financials. After a lively discussion on the promoter Monday some believed this could get a yes or no vote. Turned out some council members don’t feel comfortable with that vote just yet.

This is the concert series at Promenade Park. ProMedica has run the operation since 2017 but not they’re stepping away. In comes HB Concerts run by Hunter Brucks.

He was most recently part of the Waterville amphitheater team, a project that appears dead. Brucks says his team would take all the financial responsibility, do all the bookings, and even provide the equipment. That includes a stage that community groups could use.

City council members questioned the pricing of the events, would they use union labor, what would he do to make sure there was diversity in the shows.

The plan on the table is a one-year contract with an option for years 2 and 3. Councilmembers would not vote on the options for years two and three. That would be up to the mayor.

Holding off on Tuesday’s vote was in part because members here want to see his financials.

The Mayor’s administration said there is no “Plan B.” If this doesn’t go through, there’s a chance we won’t see a concert series at this park next summer.

