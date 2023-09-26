ODOT to hold public meeting for proposed I-475 project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is holding public meeting to share updates and hear from the public about a proposed project to improve I-475 in Lucas County.

The meeting will be held on Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church located at 4855 W. Central Ave.

ODOT says formal presentations will be given at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. During and following each presentation, ODOT representatives will be answering questions and inviting the public to view project displays.

According to ODOT, the proposed project was initiated to address safety concerns and improve traffic flow on four and a half miles of I-475 between U.S. 23 and Douglas Road. This would be done by widening to three lanes and adding auxiliary lanes between some ramps to reduce conflict merge points.

“Short merge distances are a leading cause of crashes near the on and off-ramps. Existing curves also contribute to congestion because motorists cannot adequately see beyond them. Both of these are major issues in this segment, along with traffic volumes exceeding capacity,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director. “This project is early in design. This is the public’s opportunity to help determine what will be carried to construction,” he said.

ODOT expects to present the preferred alternative for improving the route to the public in spring 2024. with the design to be refined through 2025. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027.

ODOT says preliminary noise analysis work has begun in the corridor to determine where new noise barriers may be installed. Residents who would benefit from noise mitigation efforts will be surveyed to decide whether to install a barrier.

Comments regarding the project may be submitted at the meeting or on the project website through the comment submittal form. Comments received by Nov. 27 will be included in the official project documentation, but all comments will be accepted at any time.

For more information, or to submit a comment, contact David Geckle, ODOT project manager at david.geckle@dot.ohio.gov or (419) 373-4377.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.