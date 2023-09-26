13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

ODOT to hold public meeting for proposed I-475 project

The meeting will be held on Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church.
The meeting will be held on Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church.(WSAW)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is holding public meeting to share updates and hear from the public about a proposed project to improve I-475 in Lucas County.

The meeting will be held on Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church located at 4855 W. Central Ave.

ODOT says formal presentations will be given at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. During and following each presentation, ODOT representatives will be answering questions and inviting the public to view project displays.

According to ODOT, the proposed project was initiated to address safety concerns and improve traffic flow on four and a half miles of I-475 between U.S. 23 and Douglas Road. This would be done by widening to three lanes and adding auxiliary lanes between some ramps to reduce conflict merge points.

“Short merge distances are a leading cause of crashes near the on and off-ramps. Existing curves also contribute to congestion because motorists cannot adequately see beyond them. Both of these are major issues in this segment, along with traffic volumes exceeding capacity,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director. “This project is early in design. This is the public’s opportunity to help determine what will be carried to construction,” he said.

ODOT expects to present the preferred alternative for improving the route to the public in spring 2024. with the design to be refined through 2025. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027.

ODOT says preliminary noise analysis work has begun in the corridor to determine where new noise barriers may be installed. Residents who would benefit from noise mitigation efforts will be surveyed to decide whether to install a barrier.

Comments regarding the project may be submitted at the meeting or on the project website through the comment submittal form. Comments received by Nov. 27 will be included in the official project documentation, but all comments will be accepted at any time.

For more information, or to submit a comment, contact David Geckle, ODOT project manager at david.geckle@dot.ohio.gov or (419) 373-4377.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

LCSO is considering internal discipline for the deputy but it’s unclear what that could entail.
Subway employee finds Lucas County deputy’s gun in restroom
TFRD said it took about an hour to extricate the man who was suspended about 20-25 feet in the...
TFRD rescues man trapped in bucket truck, hit by tree
The grand jury indicted Benjamin Betts, 34, on four counts of Aggravated Arson and one charge...
Man indicted for allegedly setting multiple Toledo homes on fire
City leaders are still working to filter out the bad taste and the smell in Fostoria’s water.
Fostoria resident files complaint with EPA over bad taste, smell of city’s water