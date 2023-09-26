13abc Marketplace
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash.
By KTTC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Two children are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning in Minnesota, according to authorities.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said a 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV was driving southbound on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102 when it crashed into a two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling southbound.

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

All four children riding in the buggy were siblings who live in rural Stewartville.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time in the case.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

