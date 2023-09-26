13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend

Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.
Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.(DAUPHIN COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was charged with felony strangulation and several misdemeanors after he used his position in law enforcement to forcibly restrain and involuntarily commit his ex-girlfriend to a psychiatric facility, according to court documents.

Ronald K. Davis, 37, was also charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, official oppression, and recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from Aug. 21, when he petitioned for an involuntary mental health commitment for his ex-girlfriend, saying she was suicidal based on text messages he received.

Davis then used the approved commitment document to restrain her without authorization from his supervisor, according to a police affidavit.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that Davis was suspended without pay after the charges were filed on Thursday.

Jay Nigrini, an attorney for Davis, said that he was troubled by Davis being denied bail and had filed a motion to get him released on bail.

“We are confident once all of the facts come to light, Mr. Davis committed no crime but was seeking to protect a troubled young woman who was in need of immediate medical attention,” he said in a phone interview Monday.

Davis located the woman and did not explain to her why she was being restrained, leading to a physical altercation in which he drove her to the ground and subdued her, according to the charging documents. The woman was committed to a psychiatric facility for 72 hours.

The charging documents state that the text messages Davis used to secure the official documentation were part of a larger context that “revealed her frustration with Trooper Davis and his controlling behavior (and her desire to break off the relationship), not a true desire to harm herself.”

Trooper Davis’ omission was critical in the securing of the Involuntary Mental Health Commitment, the affidavit said.

Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan ties the knot with Sky Daily 2 months after engagement, reports say
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
3 South Carolina teens killed in weekend shooting identified; 17-year-old suspects arrested, officials say