Point Place community still waiting for repairs as fall, winter weather approaches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three months after a tornado swept through the community, many people who live in the Point Place area are still waiting for contractors to repair their homes. Now, the seasons are changing, and it’s a cause of concern for some.

“[I’m] definitely nervous. I do have some leaks, and I am waiting currently for a new roof,” Nicole Williams said, who lives just across the Ottawa River from Point Place. Her home was damaged by hail during the storm.

“I do have quite a bit of roof damage on my house and garage,” Williams said. “The siding on the back ... needs all replaced.”

She says she’s dealt with a line of less-than-helpful contractors, and she’s not alone. 13 Action News posted on Facebook, asking people who live in the Point Place Area whether they were having a hard time getting repairs. We received more than 50 comments in response.

“It’s been very difficult,” Williams said.

Tom Elder, the owner of Seagate Roofing, says he has a huge backlog of homes to service in the area.

He explains that one reason people like Williams may have to wait for repairs is because he and other contractors are focused on getting the most severely damaged homes fixed first. He also says those needing for siding repairs may have to wait even longer because siding repairs aren’t usually as urgent as roofs, and siding jobs take much longer than fixing a roof.

That’s true in Williams’ experience.

However, he says he’s making sure all of his customers have the fixes they need to get them through the fall and winter ahead.

“I’m hoping to start in about two weeks -- at least the roof. The siding, I’m told, will have to wait till next year because of the cold coming,” she said.

Some we spoke to say their repairs were delayed because of insurance issues. We reached out to the Ohio Department of Insurance. They gave us a list of resources homeowners can use to navigate those problems.

