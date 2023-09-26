13abc Marketplace
Reports: Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony ‘coughing up blood,’ checks into hospital

Krayzie Bone of Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5,...
Krayzie Bone of Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Atlanta.(Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper Krayzie Bone is reportedly in the hospital.

The rap group’s manager, Bobby Dee, shared that the 50-year-old rapper checked himself into the hospital last Friday.

However, he gave no additional details regarding the musician’s condition.

According to a report by AllHipHop, Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, checked himself into a Los Angeles-area hospital after insiders said he was “coughing up blood.”

The 50-year-old underwent immediate surgery to stop the bleeding caused by a leaking artery in one of his lungs. However, the bleeding reportedly didn’t stop with a second procedure scheduled.

Krayzie Bone’s friend and group mate, Bizzy Bone, shared various messages on his Instagram with #PrayForKray.

Krayzie Bone previously revealed that he was battling sarcoidosis. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sarcoidosis is a condition that causes lumps or nodules to form in your lungs, lymph nodes, skin, eyes, and other parts of your body. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, tender sores on your shins, eye pain, and redness.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony formed in 1991 in the Cleveland area. The group won a Grammy for its hit single “Tha Crossroads” also in the ‘90s. They currently have multiple shows scheduled on a tour extending into 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

