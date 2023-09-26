September 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible today with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s. Showers are possible off and on through Wednesday. There is a chance for slow moving downpours in the evening hours into early overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Thursday will bring a few more showers with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will start with some clouds and end with some sunshine. Highs are expected to be back in the low 70s. The weekend will be bright and sunny with highs near 80. Temperatures may climb into the low to middle 80s next week with a calm pattern during the 1st week of October.

