13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Three teens arrested after 120 mph police chase through Oak Harbor, Elmore

Mauriana Elizabeth-Nicole Rocha
Mauriana Elizabeth-Nicole Rocha(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested after a police chase in the early morning hours of September 26.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, The three were pulled over for an equipment violation on N. Lemon Rd. near State Route 2 in Carroll Township. When the deputy exited his patrol car, the vehicle took off south on Lemon.

Deputies would pursue the vehicle for about ten miles, through the Oak Harbor and Elmore areas, reaching speeds of 120 mph.

Eventually they would stop and be taken into custody. A search of the car found narcotics, two handguns and ammunition.

Omar Diaz Jr. of Cleveland and Mauriana Elizabeth-Nicole Rocha of Albion Michigan were taken to jail and face multiple charges. The juvenile is also facing multiple charges and is being held at the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center.

Omar Diaz Jr.
Omar Diaz Jr.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Toledo Police
Toledo man arrested in stabbing outside community center
Promenade Park concerts in Toledo
Toledo City Council considers proposals on managing Promenade Park concerts
Promenade Park concerts in Toledo
Toledo City Council considers proposals on managing Promenade Park concerts
According to OCC, the event will provide free dental services for children ages 6 months to 18...
Owens Community College to hold Kids Access to Dental Care Day