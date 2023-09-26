Three teens arrested after 120 mph police chase through Oak Harbor, Elmore

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested after a police chase in the early morning hours of September 26.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, The three were pulled over for an equipment violation on N. Lemon Rd. near State Route 2 in Carroll Township. When the deputy exited his patrol car, the vehicle took off south on Lemon.

Deputies would pursue the vehicle for about ten miles, through the Oak Harbor and Elmore areas, reaching speeds of 120 mph.

Eventually they would stop and be taken into custody. A search of the car found narcotics, two handguns and ammunition.

Omar Diaz Jr. of Cleveland and Mauriana Elizabeth-Nicole Rocha of Albion Michigan were taken to jail and face multiple charges. The juvenile is also facing multiple charges and is being held at the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center.

Omar Diaz Jr. (WTVG)

