Toledo City Council considers proposals on managing Promenade Park concerts

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council members could vote to hire a management company to take over summer concerts at Promenade Park downtown as soon as Tuesday.

The current proposal is to enter into a one-year contract with HBC Management, with an option for a second and third year. This company already holds concerts in Michigan. It’s also the same one that was behind the failed proposal to build an amphitheater in Waterville.

HBC Management already proposed building that amphitheater downtown instead. The head of company told council members he’s prepared to spend millions to secure musical acts, and won’t charge the city for any of it.

“I am taking, I say I as a representative of the company, taking the full risk on the shows,” said Hunter Brucks of HBC Mangement. “So there’s no money involved of, ‘does the county need to help?’ does the city of course need to help?’ we’re on our own.”

City leaders admit there is no “plan B,” so if this deal doesn’t happen there may not be shows for that summer concert series next year.

