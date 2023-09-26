Toledo man arrested in stabbing outside community center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man accused of a Monday night stabbing that sent another man to the hospital.

According to Toledo Police records, Derrick Moore, 67, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old man outside the St. Paul Community Center in the 200 block of 13th street around 10:00 p.m. Monday night. He’s facing a Felonious Assault charge, a second-degree felony.

Court documents allege Moore walked up to the man while he was outside of the St. Paul’s Mission and stabbed the victim in the back with a pocket knife. Police say Moore tried to run away from the scene but officers were able to take him into custody shortly thereafter. The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police and court records did not disclose a possible motive in the stabbing. A judge set Moore’s bond at $100,000 on Tuesday. He’s due back in court on Oct. 3.

