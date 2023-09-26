13abc Marketplace
TPD: Multiple massage parlors searched in human trafficking investigation

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police SWAT teams conducted multiple raids Tuesday in connection to human trafficking investigations, police said.

According to a spokesperson with TPD, SWAT teams served search warrants at five massage parlors in relation to human trafficking.

Authorities did not disclose additional information about what locations were searched, what prompted the authorization of the search warrants, or whether police arrested anyone.

13 Action News has reached out to multiple agencies for more information. Check back for details as we learn more.

