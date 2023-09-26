TPD: Multiple massage parlors searched in human trafficking investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police SWAT teams conducted multiple raids Tuesday in connection to human trafficking investigations, police said.

According to a spokesperson with TPD, SWAT teams served search warrants at five massage parlors in relation to human trafficking.

Authorities did not disclose additional information about what locations were searched, what prompted the authorization of the search warrants, or whether police arrested anyone.

13 Action News has reached out to multiple agencies for more information. Check back for details as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.