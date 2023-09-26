Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after suffering from an apparent dog bite in Toledo, police said.

According to TPD officers at the scene, workers with a lawn care company found a woman in her 70s down in the back yard of a home Tuesday in the 4200 block of Grantley. Officers arrived to find the woman had died from what they called an apparent dog bite.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control took a dog belonging to the woman from the scene.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. This is a developing story -- check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.