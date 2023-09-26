13abc Marketplace
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite, police say

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on Sept. 26, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after suffering from an apparent dog bite in Toledo, police said.

According to TPD officers at the scene, workers with a lawn care company found a woman in her 70s down in the back yard of a home Tuesday in the 4200 block of Grantley. Officers arrived to find the woman had died from what they called an apparent dog bite.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control took a dog belonging to the woman from the scene.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. This is a developing story -- check back for updates.

