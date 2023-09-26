13abc Marketplace
Zepf Center to continue as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic after receiving multi-million dollar grant

The four-year, $4 million grant is one of only 65 available nationwide.
The four-year, $4 million grant is one of only 65 available nationwide.(Ashley Bornancin)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zepf Center has received a multi-million dollar grant to continue providing service as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

According to Zepf Center, the four-year, $4 million grant is one of only 65 available nationwide and was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.

“We are truly honored to continue providing accessible behavioral health services in Northwest Ohio,” said Zepf Center CEO Deb Flores. “This grant allows us to expand our reach and deliver excellent care as we strive to be the leader in hope and recovery throughout the Toledo area.”

Zepf Center says communities with access to CCBHC services typically experience a decrease in emergency department visits and hospitalizations. This leads to a reduction in cost to local healthcare system while also resulting in a better quality of life for patients.

“The CCBHC model ensures access to 24/7/365 crisis care alongside care coordination with hospitals, law enforcement and social service agencies,” said Zepf Center. “The National model also enables patients to access high-quality treatment, including mental health services and medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder diagnoses.”

Zepf Center offers a wide range of mental and behavioral health services to the surrounding community and the work is all made possible by grants. The most recent award from SAMHSA will support Zepf Center’s mission and allow it to continue providing comprehensive, integrated, coordinated and person-centered behavioral health care through its CCBHC designation.

The grant will go into effect on Oct. 1.

