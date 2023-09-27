13abc Marketplace
13 Action News Big Story: Staff Shortages in Healthcare

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Nurse Workforce and Safe Patient Care Act was introduced in Ohio on Wednesday and it’s aimed at protecting nurses and bringing change for nurses and healthcare facilities in Ohio.

