13 Action News Big Story: Staff Shortages in Healthcare
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Nurse Workforce and Safe Patient Care Act was introduced in Ohio on Wednesday and it’s aimed at protecting nurses and bringing change for nurses and healthcare facilities in Ohio.
You can watch the full big story above.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.