2023 death of Toledo 9-year-old ruled a homicide caused by 2014 assault, coroner says

Photo of 1-year-old Jaydan Triplett who died in July 2023 at the age of 9.
Photo of 1-year-old Jaydan Triplett who died in July 2023 at the age of 9.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer has ruled the death of a 9-year-old from Toledo as a homicide and says the death was caused by a previous assault years ago.

An autopsy was performed on 9-year-old Jaydan Triplett on July 11, 2023, one day after she was declared dead at her residence. The Lucas County Coroner ruled Triplett’s death as a homicide and stated her cause of death to be from post-traumatic epilepsy as a consequence of inflicted head trauma that Triplett suffered in 2014 when she was 1-year-old.

On Oct. 10, 2014, 13 Action News reported that 1-year-old Triplett was punched in the face by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Markeese Cummings, after he got upset because Triplett wouldn’t stop crying for her mother, who was in the shower at the time.

According to court records, Cummings appeared in court on April 28, 2015 where he pleaded guilty to Endangering Children, a second-degree felony. Judge Dean Mandros sentenced Cummings to five years in prison and he was also ordered to five years mandatory post-release control.

