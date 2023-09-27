13abc Marketplace
9/27: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Rain tonight may be heavy with embedded storms. Dry this weekend!
9/27: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Cloudy this afternoon with an isolated shower possible and highs in the low 70s. Showers and storms are likely from this evening through the night. Severe weather is not expected, but the slow-moving showers could dump an inch of rain or more for those that see downpours. Thursday will bring more clouds and a few lingering showers with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will start cloudy and end up sunny later in the day with highs in the mid-70s. Some dense fog is possible Saturday morning, then mostly sunny the rest of the day with highs in the upper 70s. More dense fog is possible Sunday morning, then sunny with highs in the low 80s that afternoon. All next week is expected to bring highs in the 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Near record highs can’t be ruled out on a couple of days late next week.

