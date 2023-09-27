13abc Marketplace
9/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
TONIGHT: Rain showers likely, chance of a storm, lows near 60. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, highs in the upper 60s. FRIDAY: Patchy AM fog, then partly cloudy and comfortable, highs in the lower 70s. SATURDAY: Patchy AM fog, then partly cloudy, warmer, highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY: Patchy AM fog, then mostly sunny, very warm, highs in the lower 80s.

