Dine in the 419: Luckey Junction

Can you down a six-patty stack of beef and a pound of waffle fries in 30 minutes or less? The burger challenge is on at Luckey Junction!
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - Can you down a six-patty stack of beef and a pound of waffle fries in 30 minutes or less? The burger challenge is on at Luckey Junction!

Since the restaurant re-opened in July, they’ve had two hungry competitors complete the challenge. One guy ate it in 12 minutes, then went across the street and got ice cream!

We’re talking three pounds of burger here, people.

So, what’s the prize? Well, owner Larry Bertok says you get bragging rights, that meal is free, and Luckey Junction will give you a gift card to come back and try it again at 240 Main St, Luckey, OH 43443.

But wait, there’s more! Luckey Junction has an open-faced Roast Beef Manhattan and desserts that will knock your socks off. So, come for the burger challenge, stay for the food.

Also, owner Larry’s five-year-old son Brently steals the show. I’m always happy to share a meal, especially one of this magnitude. Check out Luckey Junction on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/luckeyjunction

