Findlay’s new FOP foundation helping reach more children

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Fraternal Order of Police has been a staple in the community for years.

The FOP formed a new foundation that became a reality in March, enabling them to help hundreds of children in the community.

The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 Foundation has been promoting positive interactions between youth and law enforcement, relying on several key events each year.

The Fraternal Order of Police was started in the 1900s, in Pennsylvania, when police officers there felt their work week was too long.

“They were working you know 80-90 hours a week, they had no protections as work, so if you like working five days a week, 40 hours, not having the weekends to work, you can thank a police officer for that,” Teresa White the development director for Fort Findlay FOP said.

White said Findlay’s FOP lodge was formed in 1935, one of the oldest lodges in the country.

“Back in the 80s they did the Grand Old Opry Show, which was a fantastic thing, some of the guys still talk about how they got to show Mini Pearl around Findlay,” White said.

Fast forward to now, the FOP has formed a foundation that is able to support more programming for local youth.

“We want to make sure that kids know that if they have a problem if they feel unsafe, if something is going on they can go to a police officer, that that is where they go to be safe, that is where they go to be helped,” White said.

With the help of the newly formed foundation, the FOP now reaches over 650 kids each year with their programming, Cops and Kids Go Shopping, Cops and Kids Go Back to School, Cops and Kids Get Involved, and Cops and Kids Get Creative.

“Increase the number of positive interactions, have a paid staffer,” White said about the benefits of the new foundation, being able to raise more money for their programming.

Years later those positive interactions still resonate with Britt Knippen who took part in the Shop with a Cop program, now named Cops and Kids Go Shopping, when she was 9 years old. Knippen says her parents were going through a divorce at the time.

“Really helpful, it was inspiring, you know, really just gave a positive spin to a year that wasn’t so great,” said Knippen when reflecting on her youth. Knippen now volunteers her time with the Cops and Kids Findlay Halloween Parade that will step off in October.

White said not only do children benefit from the programming, but officers do also as well.

“But what people forget is how amazing that is for our officers,” White said. “Our officers are out there every day dealing with people on literally the worst day of their lives, but then they get to hang out with kids, they get high fives and hugs and fist bumps, and what that does for their mental health, it doesn’t erase everything, but wow does it help sometimes.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.