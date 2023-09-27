Four massage parlors busted for prostitution

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A prostitution sting at four massage parlors led to the arrest of four women September 26.

According to the criminal complaint, Young Mi Stone, 62, managed YG Therapy on the 3400 block of Secor, and was present with another female at the location that was performing sexual acts in exchange for money.

Young Mi Stone (WTVG)

Jujuan Tao, 49 was charged with Promoting Prostitution, with investigators alleging that she was operating a brothel at an undisclosed address. She also faces a solicitation charge, with investigators alleging that she offered an undercover detective a sexual act in exchange for $60.

Jujuan Tao (WTVG)

Xiaoyan Guo, 56, admitted to being the manager of Summer Massage Spa on the 2200 block of W. Laskey, according to detectives. It’s alleged that her employees solicited to multiple undercover detectives over the course of the investigation.

Xiaoyan Guo (WTVG)

The fourth suspect, Kwi Sun Hood, 68, managed Chang Mi Sauna on the 100 block of S. Byrne Rd. The criminal complaint said Hood admitted to running a brothel after being informed of her Miranda rights.

Kwi Sun Hood (WTVG)

There was another prostitution bust in November 2022 at YG Therapy, then called Melon Therapy. Four women were arrested and charged with prostitution, though those charges were dropped for three of them a month later and they were charged and convicted of disorderly conduct that December instead.

The fourth, Cha Sun Kim, reportedly had her case was sent to a grand jury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.