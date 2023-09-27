13abc Marketplace
Historical Metropark celebrating 50th birthday in October

Swan Creek Metropark opened in 1973 after receiving federal funding and public support
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Swan Creek Metropark is a hidden gem within the bustling streets of Toledo. Its opening was essential to protecting the natural beauty of the land, but it also pivoted the entire trajectory of Metroparks Toledo.

After its establishment in 1973, Swan Creek Metropark was the only Metropark within Toledo city limits for forty years. Its opening marked a turning point in Metroparks Toledo’s history, after federal funding and public support provided leverage for the land to become Metroparks property in the early 1970s.

Metropark leaders say the park district struggled after the Great Depression. The beauty of the land had been realized in the 1950s, but Swan Creek didn’t open until more than two decades later.

“It was the very first one in the city, and it was the one that we were really able to rally around because of the levy,” Metroparks Toledo Director of Education and Programming Shannon Hughes said. “And before that, Toledo Metroparks hadn’t been so successful in passing levies.”

The 441-acre metropark nestled in Toledo is celebrating its 50th birthday under the bright fall colors in October.

