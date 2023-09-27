How WIC assistance could be affected by a government shutdown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congress is on a collision course with a Saturday midnight deadline. That’s when funding for the federal government will officially run out. House speaker Kevin McCarthy says he plans to hold votes in the coming days on several spending bills, but the reality is those likely won’t get bipartisan support and very likely won’t even receive enough Republican votes to pass.

Some of the other federal programs that could be affected include nutrition assistance programs, the National Park Service, and the Smithsonian museums. That shutdown is also affecting those who receive WIC benefits. In Toledo, that means if the shutdown were to occur, families would be without the money they need to buy food for their families.

In just three days that government shutdown could cause a huge domino effect that could be felt all around the country and specifically here in Toledo. With no WIC, mothers will not be able to receive the benefits of the government program.

But local organizations, such as The Pregnancy Center of Greater Toledo, are stepping up to try and help those who will need material. The Pregnancy Center will be opening its doors for donations for community members to help out mothers during this hard time, not only because of the potential shutdown but because things may be out of their financial price range to purchase for themselves.

“These prices are skyrocketing, so not only can these women not find some of what they need on the shelves, sometimes they can’t even afford it,” Savannah Marten, the executive director of The Pregnancy Center of Greater Toledo said. “So for them to be able to walk through our doors and know that they can get that can of formula, get those diapers, get that wipe and not have to worry about it, we want to be able to take that stress off their shoulders.”

The government is set to shut down starting this Sunday, so Congress has until then to come up with a deal until that shutdown becomes a reality.

